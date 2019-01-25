Stephen Harper to speak at Kelowna chamber luncheon

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper will be visiting the Okanagan in March.

On Friday, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announced that Harper will speak to a select audience on Tuesday, March 12. The event includes a three-course luncheon.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Oct. 14, 2018) Life after politics for the Right Hon. Stephen Harper

“The chamber is very excited to welcome a former prime minister to Kelowna and feature this important conversation for our members,” said Kelowna chamber president Carmen Sparg.

“We know there are lot of political enthusiasts here in Kelowna, including rafts of former civil servants who will want to hear first-hand about some of the battles, particularly over populism, that are tearing at the fabric of nations across the globe.”

Attendees will receive a free copy of Harper’s newest book, Right Here, Right Now: Politics and Leadership in the Age of Disruption.

Harper was Canada’s 22nd prime minister, from February 2006 to November 2015.