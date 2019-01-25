3-year-old boy found alive after being missing for 2 days in North Carolina

ERNUL, N.C. — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days before he was found alive in North Carolina says he’s doing well and “already asked to watch Netflix.”

News outlets report the man who found Casey Lynn Hathaway spoke at a news conference Thursday night, alongside Brittany Hathaway and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

READ MORE: Jayme Closs to receive $25,000 reward money after saving herself

Shane Grier said searchers responding to a tip heard Casey calling for his mother. Grier found him around 50 yards (45 metres) into the woods, entangled in briars (prickly scrambling shrubs).

PHOTO GALLERY BELOW: The search for missing 3-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway

Hughes believes Casey had moved around before ending up where he was found, not far from the house from which he went missing on Tuesday.

The boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with them.

Authorities had been concerned that Casey wasn’t adequately dressed for the cold temperatures. He was found wearing his jacket, still zipped up.

READ MORE: Tears of joy when homeless man in England is reunited with missing dog