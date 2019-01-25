Man taken to hospital after reported stabbing at Edmonton’s Century Park LRT Station

A man was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after police responded to a report of a stabbing at a south Edmonton transit station.

Police said officers responded to a call at Century Park LRT station just before 9 p.m.

While police have yet to make an arrest, they said they are working to identify a suspect and have reason to believe the suspect and victim may have been known to one another.

According to police, the man was found injured on the LRT side of the footbridge by the transit station.