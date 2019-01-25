Crime
January 25, 2019 12:24 am

Man taken to hospital after reported stabbing at Edmonton’s Century Park LRT Station

By Online journalist  Global News

An Edmonton Police Service vehicle.

Global News
A A

A man was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after police responded to a report of a stabbing at a south Edmonton transit station.

Police said officers responded to a call at Century Park LRT station just before 9 p.m.

While police have yet to make an arrest, they said they are working to identify a suspect and have reason to believe the suspect and victim may have been known to one another.

According to police, the man was found injured on the LRT side of the footbridge by the transit station.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Century Park
Century Park LRT
Century Park LRT Station
Crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Reported Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.