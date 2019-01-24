Serious collision causes closure of Taylor Kidd Boulevard

Two people were taken to hospital Thursday evening after a serious multi-vehicle collision, according to Kingston police.

Taylor Kidd Boulevard was closed between Mona Drive and Collins Bay Road to all traffic while police investigated the scene.

According to Kingston police, two vehicles, one travelling eastbound and one travelling westbound, collided on Taylor Kidd Boulevard.

Police say one person needed to be extricated from a vehicle and two were taken to a Kingston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Kingston police forensic team was on scene to investigate and police believe they will have the road closed well into the evening.

Kingston police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

