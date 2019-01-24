Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 24, 2019
A A
The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Thursday morning.
Below is a list of school bus cancellations:
Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Boards: School bus service cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.