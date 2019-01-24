Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 24, 2019

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Thursday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations:

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Boards: School bus service cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3. Schools are open. Due to icy road conditions DSTS has cancelled transportation in Zone 1, 2 and 3. For more information please visit https://t.co/6N0hTxPjYH — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) January 24, 2019 Buses are cancelled today for Zones 1 (Brock), 2 (Uxbridge) and 3 (Scugog) due to road conditions. All schools remain open. — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) January 24, 2019 Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open. Buses in Dufferin County are cancelled today due to icy road conditions. Schools are open. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 24, 2019