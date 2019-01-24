Traffic
January 24, 2019 6:27 am
Updated: January 24, 2019 6:32 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 24, 2019

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Thursday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations:

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Boards: School bus service cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open.

