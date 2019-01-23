Kevin Barnett, 32-year-old ‘Rel’ co-creator, dies in Mexico

Comedian Kevin Barnett, co-creator of Rel, has died while on vacation in Mexico. He was 32.

Details surrounding Barnett’s death are unknown. He posted a picture on social media from Mexico two days ago.

Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment released a statement saying Barnett was “incredibly funny, wildly talented.”

“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing,” Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting Company said in a statement. “He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Barnett recently executive produced and co-created the series Rel with comedians Josh Rabinowitz and Lil Rel Howery.

Barnett and Rabinowitz worked together as writer-producers on The Carmichael Show.

The 32-year-old comedian also appeared on HBO’s Funny as Hell and Chris Rock’s Top Five.

He was also co-host on the “Round Table of Gentlemen” podcast with Ben Kissel.

At the premiere for Broad City’s final season in New York, Comedy Central chief Kent Alterman and actors Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer opened the event by paying tribute to Barnett. They vowed to continue to celebrate his comedy.

Condolences started pouring in on social media once news of Barnett’s passing spread.

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’ll see them again. We love you KB,” the Last Podcast Network tweeted.

Howery took to Instagram to post a photo of Barnett. “I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass… So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!,” the comedian wrote.

In a second post, Howery posted a photo of Barnett and himself, writing, “This dude was brilliant and was a very hard worker… I’m thankful for him and Josh always putting in the extra hours to make sure every script was on point… Kevin was somebody I would always give sh*t to because it was fun and funny plus he had the same crazy sense of humor [sic].”

He continued: “Over the years we would have some hysterical dope convos and exchange crazy stories… I can’t stop crying on this plane it’s really starting to hit me that he is actually gone… At 32 he accomplished so much in this business and was respected by many… Rest In Peace my brother and my friend… Thank you for the last 6 years of helping make my dreams come true man… #FOTP4Life.”

“Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed,” Comedy Central posted on Twitter with a photo of Barnett.

The Lucas brothers wrote, “Goodbye to our brother: The thought of never hearing another one of your brilliantly layered stories saddens us. You were a comedic savant. Being able to absorb your genius during our many wonderful experiences together fundamentally changed our perspective on life. ”

Comedian Brooks Wheelan said that Barnett was “the nicest/funniest/meanest/best friend a person could ever hope to have.”

