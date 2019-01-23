Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills return

Extreme -40 wind chills return before another round of snow.

Wednesday

Temperatures fell through the day on Wednesday from -7 in the morning, into the minus teens before noon as a cold front swung through.

The front came with some light snow and blustery northerly winds picking up to 57 km/h, which made it feel more like -26 heading into the noon hour.

Sunshine returns during the afternoon as conditions continue to cool toward the -20s as gusty winds making it feel like the -30s by early evening.

Wednesday night

Winds further ease back Wednesday night as skies remain clear and the mercury nose dives towards the -30s overnight.

Thursday

-42 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday as you head out the door in the morning.

Exposed skin can freeze in mere minutes at these values, so be sure to bundle up and dress in layers.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will be back to start the day before a wave of clouds rolls in during the afternoon with a risk of some snow as the region warms up into the mid-teens for a daytime high.

Friday

After a milder start to the day that will still see thermometers fall into the -20s, temperatures will slide up a bit higher in the afternoon, up to around -12 C.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries will linger through the majority of the day to finish off the final full week of January.

Weekend outlook

The final week of the month will be marked with snow and possibly even pockets of mixed precipitation at times as daytime highs climb toward the freezing mark with a gusty wind kicking back in.

