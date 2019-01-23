Cannabis
January 23, 2019 11:38 am

77 out of 414 Ontario municipalities opt out of retail cannabis stores

By Staff The Canadian Press

Brampton city council voted 8-3 in favour of opting in to the province's cannabis retail store program.

A A

TORONTO – Fewer than 20 per cent of Ontario’s municipalities have declared themselves unwilling to have cannabis stores within their boundaries, at least for now.

Municipalities had to tell the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario by Tuesday if they were opting out, and the final list posted Wednesday indicates that 77 out of 414 did so.

READ MORE: More than half of Ontario municipalities opt in for cannabis retail stores


Story continues below

That means that more than 330 municipalities could host pot shops when the first locations open in April.

Many of the 77 opt outs include small towns and townships, but also include the cities of Mississauga, Markham, Pickering, Vaughan and Oakville.

READ MORE: Marijuana use on the rise in Ontario even before legalization: survey

Currently, recreational marijuana can only be bought in Ontario through a government-run website, but 25 entities were selected through an AGCO lottery to apply for retail licences.

Several municipalities that opted out say they want to first see ramifications of retail cannabis elsewhere, and will reconsider allowing store fronts in their own region at a later date.

VIDEO: Trudeau says legalization of marijuana not about revenue

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alcohol and Gaming Commission
cannabis opt out
Cannabis Opt-in
cannabis retail stores
Cannabis stores
Marijuana legalization
Municipalities
retail stores

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.