Ottawa to fund programs, mental health services at La Loche high school: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says $2.2 million will be spent over five years to help people at a northern Saskatchewan school recover from a deadly shooting.

Trudeau made the announcement during a stop in La Loche, about 700 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The visit comes one day after the third anniversary of shootings at the high school and a home in the remote Dene community that left four people dead and seven injured.

Trudeau says the money is to fund new programs and resources at the school, as well as mental-health services for students.

Premier Scott Moe also announced at the event that money will be spent to build new housing for teachers and health-care staff in the community.

The province is working with a construction company in La Loche on the $3-million project.