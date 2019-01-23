‘Hazardous’ conditions expected: Winter storm warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Ottawa, recommending that residents in the national capital stay off the roads on Wednesday unless they absolutely have to travel.

Significant snowfall followed by freezing rain later this afternoon or evening will turn roads, highways, walkways and parking lots into “icy, slippery and hazardous” surfaces, the weather agency warns.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada says. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The latest snowfall in Ottawa began overnight on Tuesday. As of 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Environment Canada said 10 to 15 centimetres of snow had fallen and predicts the city might get up to 25 centimetres before the snowflakes morph into freezing rain later in the day.

The agency’s forecast for Wednesday predicts temperatures with a high of -3 C, with a wind chill of -7 C in the afternoon and -9 C in the evening.

Even if residents have no plans to drive today, Ottawa police are recommending they clean the snow off their vehicles before the freezing rain comes down.

“Once frozen, it makes for a dangerous flying object,” the Ottawa Police Service tweeted.

We've seen many drivers who have cleaned snow from their vehicles today already. Thank you! Even if you don't plan on driving anywhere today, get out and clean the snow off your vehicle before it's covered with freezing rain. Once frozen, it makes for a dangerous flying object. pic.twitter.com/aYfI06Jdbz — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 23, 2019