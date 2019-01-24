Bill Kelly: Doug Ford is making it up as he goes — especially the facts

It certainly appears that Premier Doug Ford is making it up as he goes.

Scrapping the minimum wage increase and the cap and trade program has already resulted in Ontario’s credit rating being lowered, which is not what the Ontario economy needs.

The most blatant example was Ford’s assertion that the federal government’s carbon tax would be an economic disaster that would cause what he called a carbon tax “recession” in Canada.

As usual, Ford offered no evidence to substantiate his claim, and he conveniently ignored the fact that seven of the top 10 G20 economies all have some form of carbon tax.

Not surprisingly, economists from across the country were quick to label Ford’s comments as nothing more than political bombast.

When Ford’s staff tried to justify Ford’s claim, they referenced a Conference Board of Canada report that they said predicted dire consequences with a carbon tax.

But Robyn Gibbard, one of the authors of that report, took to Twitter to debunk that political spin, and correctly stated that the Conference Board report suggested that a carbon tax would have a small impact on the economy and would in no way cause a recession.

I'm one of the authors of the Conference Board study cited by Ford's staff. At no point in our research paper do we say that the carbon tax could cause a recession. We specifically describe the overall economic impact as "small." #onpoli #cdnecon @CBCQueensPark https://t.co/KH2SBEaBpA — Robyn Gibbard (@robyngibbard) January 22, 2019

In truth, those findings jive with the vast majority of other carbon taxing analysis.

So Ford is not only ignoring science, he’s also dismissing empirical economic data on carbon pricing .

It’s always bad news when a political leader won’t let the facts get in the way of his own misguided ideology.

