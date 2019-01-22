Burst pipe, flooding knocks out utilities at Toronto highrise, outage could last at least 2 days

Hundreds of residents at a downtown Toronto highrise are without power and water after flooding in the building’s electrical room.

A water pipe burst inside the garbage disposal room of 260 Wellesley St. E. Tuesday afternoon. The water subsequently leaked into the 33-storey building’s electrical room. After the flood, the Electrical Safety Authority ordered Toronto Hydro to disconnect power.

“The action taken to turn off the power ensured there was no catastrophic or large-scale electrical failure,” the City of Toronto said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

“With no electricity to the building, fire and life safety protection systems are offline, triggering Toronto Fire Services to issue the order for the fire watch.”

Residents are still allowed to enter the building and remain in their units, if so desired.

The City of Toronto said Wellesley Parliament Square Property Management, the company responsible for the building, brought in an electrician to carry out repairs.

There were no emergency crews here when we arrived at 5:45 pm.

But a tenant used my phone to call 911, saying multiple people with medical issues are having trouble climbing down the stairs. Minutes later, paramedics, police and fire arrived. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/l5LCd6PJx8 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) January 22, 2019

Deputy fire Chief Jim Jessop said 31 security guards have been ordered to assist emergency crews with conducting regular safety-related checks.

A warming centre was set up at the Wellesley Community Centre, and TTC buses were brought in to assist residents.

Officials said the outage could last for two days, but a final restoration time wasn’t known as of Tuesday.

