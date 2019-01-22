Brian O’Halloran named new detachment commander of Northumberland OPP

Brian O’Halloran, a 29-year veteran of policing, has been named the new detachment command of Northumberland OPP.

Insp. O’Halloran started his policing career in 1990 with the Metro Toronto Police Service followed by joining the OPP in February 1997. He was worked in numerous areas of policing including general patrol, the Major Crimes Unit, the Detective Office, warrants, and the Technical Installation Unit before becoming the deputy director of the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

“It is a pleasure to be joining the Northumberland Detachment as the new detachment commander,” O’Halloran stated.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been given this opportunity to join such a great detachment and community. I am excited about building new relationships and engaging with community leaders, stakeholders, policing partners and the men and women of the Northumberland detachment.”

His appointment was announced Tuesday by Chief Superintendent Rose DiMarco, regional commander of the OPP Central Region.

O’Halloran will begin his new role on Feb. 11.

“This position offers new and exciting challenges to me, all of which I am looking forward to as we continue to build a collaborative and focused approach to community wellness and public safety,” he said. “I’m quite anxious to get started with these new challenges and look forward to a very long and engaging relationship with the community of Northumberland.”

Central Region OPP thanked the Northumberland County Police Services Boards for their “dedication and assistance” in selecting O’Halloran.

He replaces Lisa Darling, who last fall was appointed the new detachment commander of Peterborough County OPP.