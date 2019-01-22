Transgender girl says Ontario sex-ed repeal made her nervous about returning to school

TORONTO – A transgender girl fighting the Ontario government’s repeal of a modernized sex-ed curriculum says she felt nervous about returning to school last fall after the policy change was announced.

The 11-year-old, identified only as AB, testified today before Ontario’s human rights tribunal in a case focusing on how rolling back the curriculum impacts LGBTQ students.

The girl says she wasn’t sure how classmates would treat her given that subjects such as gender identity and gender expression would no longer be required to be taught and discussed.

She also voiced concerns about going to a bigger school next year for Grade 7, noting she doesn’t know what other students have been taught.

Her lawyers have argued the switch to a curriculum that does not include the word “transgender” means the girl is subject to unequal treatment because those who are not transgender will learn about their sexual orientation.

Schools are currently using a curriculum based on a version from 1998 while the government develops and tests a new document.

