Waterloo police use stun gun to arrest break-in suspect
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 34-year-old man early Tuesday morning in connection to a break-in at a home in downtown Kitchener.
Police say that a suspect attempted to force his way into a residence near Water Street North and Weber Street but the homeowner confronted the man and he took off.
Police found the man nearby but during the arrest, he allegedly attacked several officers. Police used a stun gun to subdue the man.
He is facing several charges including attempted break-and-enter, trespass by night, mischief under $5,000, assault with intent to resist, escape lawful custody and breach of probation order.
