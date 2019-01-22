Blue Bombers re-sign back up OL Michael Couture

Winnipeg Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters mentioned last week that an agreement in principle had been reached with Offensive Lineman Michael Couture. Tuesday morning, the Blue Bombers announced Couture had been signed to a one year extension for the 2019 CFL season.

Couture was the Blue Bombers second pick in the second round (10th overall) of the 2016 CFL draft after playing for the Simon Fraser University Clansmen. The 6-4, 285 pound native of Burnaby, B.C. has shown his versatility during his first three seasons as a Blue Bomber in being able to provide backup depth at all offensive line positions. He has dressed for all 54 games and started twice during the 2018 season.

“Michael came in and was immediately inserted into the game day roster,” said General Manager, Kyle Walters in a team release. “To do that right out of college is not an easy feat, and he has continued to progress in so many facets of his game over his first three seasons with us.

“Certainly drafting and developing offensive linemen is very important for us, and we’re excited to bring Michael back for 2019.”

Couture, who turns 25 in February, is the 11th pending free agent to re-sign with Winnipeg during the off-season.

