Former Alberta elementary teacher sentenced to 2.5 years for child porn offences

A former teacher on the Piikani Nation has been sentenced to two-and-half years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

In what was a joint submission by the Crown and defence, a judge sentenced Mark Anderson to 30 months in prison in Bowden, Alta.

Prior to sentencing, the Crown was seeking a 10-year internet ban, while the defense asked for a shorter ban, arguing it would prohibit him from things like submitting an online job application or even finding legal aid online.

Eventually, both sides did come to terms on limited internet use and the judge did sentence the ban.

Anderson is restricted from using certain electronic devices and can’t access social media sites which involve peer-to-peer communication like Facebook or Instagram. The judge did grant access to him owning one computer and one cell phone during the ban.

Anderson did not make a statement but his lawyer said his client feels remorse and that he is disgusted with what he has done.

Anderson has previously said he cannot remember a time he wasn’t attracted to children, and is currently taking counselling and agreed to continue after serving his sentence.

The former elementary teacher was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 when several computer and electronic devices were seized from his home in Pincher Creek.

Anderson was charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.

He admitted to hiding a cellphone that captured two videos of a girl while she showered.

The 44-year-old taught Grade 4 at Napi’s Playground Elementary School in Brocket, Alta.

He was also actively involved in various youth programs on the Piikani Nation reserve.