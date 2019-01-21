Living life without worry in 2019

Denise Marek is internationally known as the Worry Management Expert, but what does that really mean?

“It means that I know how to stop worrying now in an instant,” Marek said.

Marek has helped thousands of people across North America transform their worry into inner peace. But life wasn’t always this simple for Marek.

“I can admit that I was worrying most of my life,” Marek said.

“I thought if the world’s biggest worrier can stop worrying, there’s hope for everyone. So I started studying worry and I started really paying attention to how I was thinking differently, she said.

“Because most of the time, our worry is generated not because of what’s happening around us, it’s because of our own thinking.”

Marek has come up with a four-step process designed to help people quickly and easily eliminate worry while cultivating inner peace.

“The four-step process is actually an acronym called CALM. The first step is Challenge Your Assumptions. The second step is to Act to Control the Controllable. Because sometimes worry is prompting us to take action,” she said.

“L is let go of the uncontrollable and M is master your mind. And that’s where you learn to guard against negative thinking and you learn to talk to yourself constructively instead of destructively,” Marek said.

Denise believes that by creating an actual change in your thought pattern — so that your automatic way of thinking and responding to what happens in life — will generate inner peace, courage, and fulfillment – rather than worry, anxiety or depression.

“The first step is to ask yourself, ‘what is?’ because most of the time when you’re ‘what if’ thinking, you’re worrying about something that hasn’t happened yet,” she said. “So remind yourself right now ‘I’m safe and everything is okay.'”

“The second step is ask yourself, ‘Will it matter a year from now?’ Because most of the things we’re worried about are really insignificant and this will help you to restore your perspective,” Marek said. “Finally the third step is to affirm to yourself, ‘I’ll handle it.'”

“Because think about it, you’ve already been able to handle everything life has already thrown your way.”