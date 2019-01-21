2 dozen livestock killed in barn fire in City of Kawartha Lakes

More than two dozen livestock died following a barn fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., crews were called to the blaze on Agnes Street just south of the community of Woodville, approximately 25 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

READ MORE: Fire rips through home in Bobcaygeon

.@KLFireRescue remain on scene of a barn fire on Agnes Street south of Woodville #cklnews pic.twitter.com/NrSFMU8Umq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 21, 2019

Fire officials on the scene say 25 livestock, including cows and goats, did not survive.

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service District Chief Dave Kish said one firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze and was transported to hospital.

Agnes Street is expected to be closed for several more hours while crews deal with the fire.

READ MORE: 5 horses killed, more than 30 rescued in Milton barn fire

A cause for the fire has yet to be released.

It was the second significant blaze within an hour for Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue firefighters after an earlier house fire in the village of Bobcaygeon.

Over 750 barn fires, many of the barns containing animals/livestock. 39 reported injuries to humans. Almost $180 million in loss. These stats do not include field fires, agricultural equipment/vehicle fires or no loss outdoor fires #nomorebarnfires pic.twitter.com/SuX4p1LgHQ — KLFireRescue (@KLFireRescue) January 8, 2019