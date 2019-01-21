Police lay aggravated assault charge after man found unconscious in East Ferris Township arena
A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was found unconscious at an arena in East Ferris Township, police say.
According to North Bay OPP, on Sunday at around 1:20 a.m., officers located a man lying unconscious on the ground at the Astorville Arena.
Police say the 49-year-old man was transported to hospital.
According to police, following an investigation, 30-year-old Luke Clouthier from East Ferris Township was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Feb. 12.
