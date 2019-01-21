Lace them up: Waskimo hosting public skating on Wascana Lake in Regina

Waskimo Winter Festival is hitting Wascana Lake in Regina on Feb. 18 and organizers have a few new things in store for festival goers.

“We’re excited to announce an even bigger and better Waskimo for 2019,” said festival chair Jeremy Parnes.

“The big news is that the annual World Cancer Day shinny tournament will be played outdoors on the ice of Wascana Lake this year, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society and after the tournament wraps up it will be free for public skating.”

READ MORE: Thousands brave the cold for Waskimo Winter Festival 2018

This will be the first time since 2003 public skating has been allowed on Wascana Lake.

Another new event will be the polar plunge that will take place in a dunk tank and it will be a fundraiser by Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Spirit North ski program for Indigenous youth expands throughout Western Canada

“Waskimo is organized by the community for the community. So it’s exciting for us to see these new partnerships forming to keep Waskimo growing,” Parnes said.

Other events planned for Waskimo are a children’s carnival, outhouse races, and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

WATCH BELOW: Scouts brave elements at annual Klondike Hike