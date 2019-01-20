Snow ends for GTA, but extreme cold weather, wind chills continue

Environment Canada says while the snow has ended for the Greater Toronto Area, “bitterly cold” temperatures are expected to continue into the start of the week.

The national weather agency continues to issue an extreme cold warning for Toronto and regions in Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Brampton, York, and Durham.

READ MORE: ‘Bitterly cold’ temperatures and snow impacting Toronto this weekend

Wind chill values will remain below -30 into Monday as winds ease, the agency said, but temperatures of -20 or colder are still expected into Monday night.

There are risks for young children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses as frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes under these conditions.

READ MORE: Toronto resident jogs shirtless during bitter winter cold

Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Hamilton, Grimbsy and Ancaster were some of the worst-hit areas by the snow from Saturday and Sunday morning. He said there were reports of 40 to 50 cm of snow in certain regions.

In terms how much longer Toronto and the GTA will continue to be in a deep freeze, Flisfeder said Sunday night will be the coldest before conditions begin to warm up.

“Tonight we’re looking at temperatures in Toronto area of around -25 and wind chills associated with that at -35, maybe getting to even -40,” he said. “Monday isn’t going to be quite as bad because of the winds, but still, -15, and wind chills, -25.

“It’s really not until Tuesday that starts to get into more seasonal temperatures, more like -5.”

While the snow has stopped for now, Flisfeder warns there might still be chances of snowfall into the middle of the week, but it will likely dissolve into rain by late Wednesday depending on the region.

—With files from Shallima Maharaj