Kingston’s ‘Visual Paradise’ showcases high school students’ fine art, design

Some budding local artists are getting the chance to show off their work at a downtown Kingston exhibition.

The exhibition titled ‘Visual Paradise,’ now open at 274 Princess Street, is part of the Queen Elizabeth Collegiate and Vocational Institute’s Creative Arts Focus Program. The show features works by 24 QECVI students, many of whom will be continuing their passion at the post-secondary level.

Jenny Chambers is one of those students. She can’t say enough about the program and what it means to her.

“Definitely the freedom that you have,” she said, addressing what she enjoys about the program. “You can do anything that you want. Illustration is very broad. You can do anything from realism to more of a cartoon look. You can definitely express yourself in the paintings that you make.”

The creative arts focus program, run by Karen Peperkorn, is now in its 29th year. Like many in this program, Emily Ranson is multi-talented, whether it’s her illustrations or her writing.

“The thing I write the most is chapter books, like fantasy books, but I’ve taken courses at Writers Craft to try to do different styles of writing,” Peperkorn said. “[So I said] I’m going to challenge myself and try a picture book and I was really happy with how well it turned out.”

The show runs until Sunday January 27th. The temporary gallery is located at 274 Princess Street and admission is free.