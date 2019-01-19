52 al-Shabab extremists killed in U.S. airstrike in Somalia

JOHANNESBURG — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia that killed 52 al-Shabab extremists in response to an attack on Somali forces.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred on Saturday near Jilib in Middle Juba region.

READ MORE: Canadian national among accused in terror attack that killed 21 at Nairobi hotel

The U.S. says Somali forces had come under attack by a “large group” of the al-Qaida-linked extremists.

The statement does not say how many Somali forces were killed or wounded. There are no reports of Americans killed or wounded.

READ MORE: American, Briton among the dead in Kenya hotel terrorist attack

Al-Shabab controls large parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere. The group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a luxury hotel complex in Kenya’s capital on Tuesday.