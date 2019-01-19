Edmonton among Canadian communities holding 3rd annual Women’s March

Edmonton is one of many Canadian communities participating in the third annual Women’s March on Saturday.

The Edmonton event starts at 1 p.m. at Winston Churchill Square. During the inaugural Women’s March in 2017, about 4,000 people gathered in Alberta’s capital to participate.

READ MORE: Edmontonians ‘making a point’ at second annual women’s march

Last year, about 1,000 people attended the Edmonton march.

“By marching and rallying in solidarity on Jan. 19, 2019, we are saying that we intend to remain vigilant here in our country to ensure that the hard-fought gains that have been achieved are not reversed or diluted,” a news release from the event’s organizers read.

“We also say no to xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and hate of all kinds and those who perpetrate these unacceptable and offensive attitudes.”

READ MORE: Thousands of Canadians expected to take part in third annual Women’s March

The movement also works towards protecting reproductive rights and acknowledging issues faced by the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people, immigrants, workers and people with disabilities.

The movement started in the U.S. following President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Marches across the world, including in Canada, were organized in solidarity with those marching in Washington, D.C.

More to come…