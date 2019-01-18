Man, 63, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in west London

A 63-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Friday after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding in his mobility scooter in the city’s west end, London police said.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. just east of the intersection of Wonderland Road and Commissioners Road.

Few other details have been released. Debris, including parts of the scooter, could be seen scattered along Commissioners Road.

London police Cst. JP Loberto said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and investigators were interviewing witnesses.

Commissioners Road is expected to remain closed from Wonderland Road to Topping Lane “for several hours,” Loberto said around 4 p.m. Traffic on Wonderland Road is not affected.