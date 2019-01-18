Barrie police ask public for help to identify fraud suspect

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of fraudulently obtaining money from two banks in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Oct. 25, 2018, an unknown man entered two RBC locations in the city and presented fraudulent identification.

Police say the suspect allegedly gained access to another person’s bank account.

Officers say funds were withdrawn on both occasions.

According to police, officers are now seeking to identify a man between the ages of 50 and 60, approximately six-feet tall, with a medium build and dark hair. Police say the suspect was unshaven and was seen wearing glasses, dark pants, a black suit jacket and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

