The Friendly City’s not ‘moosing’ around with Norway

The City of Moose Jaw, Sask., is on the antlers of a dilemma – how to reclaim the title of having the world’s tallest moose statue?

For decades its Mac the Moose statue held the record at almost 10 metres tall.

But then Norway put up a silver moose statue between its capital city of Oslo and Trondheim, narrowly edging out Mac by 30 centimetres.

Now, Tourism Moose Jaw has launched a campaign asking for suggestions on how the city can win back the title.

One idea is to have Mac the Moose wear a Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet.

The Deputy Mayor Linda Otnes Henricksen and Mayor Terje Hoffstad of Stor-Elvdal, Norway are also having fun with this competition, saying there is no chance for Moose Jaw to take back the world record.