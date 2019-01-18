4-goal first period lifts Guelph Storm past Peterborough Petes to win 5-3

The Guelph Storm rained on the Peterborough Petes’ parade with a four-goal first period en route to a 5-3 win Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The Petes rallied with three goals in the second period, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped their third-straight game. With the loss, the Petes fall to 22-18-1-1.

The Storm opened the first period with four unanswered goals from Alexey Toropchenko, Keegan Stevenson, Liam Hawel and Isaac Ratcliffe.

Meanwhile, the Petes’ Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Erik Čermák and Brady Hinz scored consecutive goals less than five minutes apart in the second period to pull to within one goal.

Then, the Storm added a third-period empty netter for the victory.

Hunter Jones stopped 18 of 22 shots in the first period before being replaced by Tye Austin who turned away all 16 shots for the remainder of the game.

The Petes were one-for-four on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

Friday, the Petes visit Ottawa to battle the 67’s; they host the Sarnia Sting on Saturday night.

