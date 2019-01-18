South Simcoe police seeking to identify gas theft suspects in Bradford

Police are seeking to identify two suspects accused of stealing gas in Bradford, Ont.

According to South Simcoe police, a man and woman visited a gas station on Bridge Street on Wednesday just after midnight.

Officers say an investigation revealed the woman, a passenger, exited the vehicle and pumped gas before getting back into the car and leaving the station.

Police say neither the man nor the woman made an attempt to pay for the gas.

Officers are now searching for a woman with dark hair. She was seen wearing white leggings, a white shirt, tan knee-high boots and a dark green parka with a fur-lined hood and a patch on the left sleeve.

Police are also seeking to identify a man seen wearing a white baseball hat.

According to police, the pair were driving a grey, four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

GAS THEFT SUSPECTS BEING SOUGHT: We're releasing security camera images in an attempt to identify two suspects after a theft of gas in #Bradford. Can you help? Details here: https://t.co/PyQIx2F5Sb pic.twitter.com/EISNZIZLim — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) January 17, 2019