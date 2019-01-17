Sports
January 17, 2019 8:43 pm

Virginia basketball referee banned after singling out 10-year-old girl’s braids

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A referee in Chesapeake, Va., was banned from officiating children's basketball games after singling out a girl wearing a African American hairstyle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A referee is banned from officiating children’s basketball games in a Virginia city after he singled out a girl who was wearing a typical African-American hairstyle.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the 10-year-old wore braids with blue weave during a basketball game in Chesapeake over the weekend.

Erica Guerrier, who coaches her daughter’s team, said the referee pointed to the girl’s hair and said, mistakenly, that hair weaves are against the rules.

Guerrier said the referee made an unnecessary spectacle of her daughter.

Virginia High School League Executive Director Billy Haun said the referee should not have raised his concern publicly.

Hampton Roads Basketball Association commissioner Rick Ennis said the incident is under investigation and the referee won’t be working future games in Chesapeake.

