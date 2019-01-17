Public hearing in Kelowna for controversial housing project

It promises to be a marathon meeting in Kelowna city council chambers this evening, as a public hearing gets underway for a rezoning application on a controversial supportive housing project.

Council passed first reading on the proposed wet facility on Agassiz Road late last year, paving the way for the public hearing.

The property is located behind the Orchard Plaza shopping centre and is surrounded by condo buildings, many of which are occupied by seniors.

Opponents fear the 52-unit facility would create safety issues in the neighbourhood and affect property values.

Mayor Colin Basran says it could be one of the toughest decisions council will have to make in the next four years.

He says a decision could come down tonight following the public hearing or it could be deferred to a later date.

“I suspect it could go into the wee-hours of the morning and so we will have to wait and see if we want to render a decision afterwards or if we just want to take what we heard and come back and make a decision the following week,” said Basran.

B.C. Housing has indicated that safety would be a priority for the supportive housing project. The facility would be run by the local branch of the John Howard Society.