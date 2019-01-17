Arizona teen carrying airsoft gun fatally shot by police

TEMPE, Ariz. – Police in a Phoenix suburb say a burglary suspect shot to death by an officer who believed he was armed was a 14-year-old boy not carrying a real gun.

READ MORE: Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger indicted for murder in black man’s death

Authorities say officers in the city of Tempe reported a suspect burglarizing a car Tuesday and that he ran away holding what appeared to be a handgun.

During the chase, police say he turned toward the officers. One officer perceived that as a threat and shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

WATCH: Past Global News coverage of allegations of police brutality, shootings

Police said Wednesday that the teen had an airsoft gun in his possession as well as some items taken from the vehicle.

They say the shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera.

READ MORE: Chicago security guard fatally shot by police as he held down shooting suspect: lawsuit

The name of the teen and the officer who opened fire haven’t been released.