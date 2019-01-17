World
January 17, 2019 3:25 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 3:29 pm

Arizona teen carrying airsoft gun fatally shot by police

By Staff The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. – Police in a Phoenix suburb say a burglary suspect shot to death by an officer who believed he was armed was a 14-year-old boy not carrying a real gun.

Authorities say officers in the city of Tempe reported a suspect burglarizing a car Tuesday and that he ran away holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Authorities say officers in the city of Tempe, Ariz., shot a teen carrying an airsoft gun, mistaking it for a firearm.

During the chase, police say he turned toward the officers. One officer perceived that as a threat and shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

Police said Wednesday that the teen had an airsoft gun in his possession as well as some items taken from the vehicle.

They say the shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera.

The name of the teen and the officer who opened fire haven’t been released.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

