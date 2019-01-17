Father and son injured in rollover on Boundary Road in Durham: OPP

A father and son were taken to hospital after their car rolled over in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the crash, on Boundary Road near Highway 115, the road which divides the City of Kawartha Lakes and the Municipality of Clarington.

The vehicle ended up in the southern ditch, on the Durham side, after rolling several times and landing on its roof, police said.

OPP said the father and son in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in Bowmanville with undisclosed injuries.

Police noted that speed was a factor in the crash.

There is no word yet about potential charges.