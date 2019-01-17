Canada
January 17, 2019 2:27 pm

Humboldt, Sask. nominated for 2019 Kraft Hockeyville

By Online Producer  Global News

The winner of 2019 Kraft Hockeyville would host an NHL preseason game and would receive $250,000 to use towards arena upgrades.

Jonathan Guignard / Global News
Humboldt, Sask. has been nominated in the 2019 Kraft Hockeyville contest.

The nomination was made by the Town of Humboldt and the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos.

Humboldt hopes to be one of four finalists to compete to host an NHL preseason game and win $250,000 for use toward arena upgrades.

The contest is based on rally points and story submissions which can be shared on the Kraft Hockeyville website.

Rally points are compiled by adding notes or uploading photos and videos of Elgar Petersen Arena and community to the website.

You can also gain rally points if you share the community page on Twitter and Facebook.

Stories can be submitted until Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. The same deadline is applied to gathering rally points.

Judging will take place from Feb. 11 to March 15, with the four finalists named on March 16.

Voting will begin March 29 and a winner will be crowned March 30.

