Hamilton Police invite residents to have ‘Coffee With A Cop’
Hamilton Police are inviting residents to sit down, ask questions and share what’s on their mind over a cup of coffee.
Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hamilton for the second time.
The event, which is held all over North America, was created to foster trust between the community and police.
Coffee With A Cop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Tim Hortons on Concession Street, where officers from across the service will be available to share a cup of coffee and chat about the issues that matter most to you.
