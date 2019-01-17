Canada
Hamilton Police invite residents to have ‘Coffee With A Cop’

By Reporter  900 CHML
Coffee With A Cop will take place on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Tim Hortons on Concession Street in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police are inviting residents to sit down, ask questions and share what’s on their mind over a cup of coffee.

Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hamilton for the second time.

The event, which is held all over North America, was created to foster trust between the community and police.

Coffee With A Cop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Tim Hortons on Concession Street, where officers from across the service will be available to share a cup of coffee and chat about the issues that matter most to you.

