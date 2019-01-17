Hamilton Police invite residents to have ‘Coffee With A Cop’

Hamilton Police are inviting residents to sit down, ask questions and share what’s on their mind over a cup of coffee.

Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hamilton for the second time.

The event, which is held all over North America, was created to foster trust between the community and police.

Coffee With A Cop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Tim Hortons on Concession Street, where officers from across the service will be available to share a cup of coffee and chat about the issues that matter most to you.

HPS is inviting the community to sit down, ask questions and share what's on their mind over a cup of coffee. Join us on January 30, 8:30-10:30 at Tim Hortons, 473 Concession Street for 'Coffee with a Cop.' #HamOnt https://t.co/vYnSVNNjsl pic.twitter.com/qaE5BvVq7o — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 17, 2019