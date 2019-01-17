Crime
January 17, 2019 11:43 am

Supreme Court rejects Calgary man’s appeal in neighbour’s fatal stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nicholas Rasberry in front of the Calgary Courts Centre.

Global News
The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a Calgary man who argued he was fending off an attempted sexual assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times.

Nicholas Rasberry was sentenced to seven years in prison after a judge convicted him of manslaughter in the death of school teacher Craig Kelloway in May 2013.

Canada’s top court on Thursday dismissed a request to hear arguments against the conviction.

The three-member Alberta Court of Appeal had earlier rejected a bid to overturn both the sentence and conviction.

The defence had argued that the court should have accepted Rasberry’s claim that he was acting in self-defence.

Rasberry said Kelloway, who was originally from Glace Bay, N.S., had threatened to sexually assault him and his wife.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

