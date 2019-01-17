Crime
January 17, 2019 10:05 am

Police investigating after 4 businesses reportedly broken into in Collingwood

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after four businesses in Collingwood were reportedly broken into overnight.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after break-ins were reported at four businesses in downtown Collingwood.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, sometime overnight four businesses on Hurontario Street between Third Street and Fourth Street were broken into.

READ MORE: Bradford man charged with theft, fraud

Police say the OPP forensic identification services is expected to examine the scene Thursday morning.

According to police, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Break In
collingwood
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
Collingwood Break ins
Collingwood businesses
Fourth Street
Hurontario street
Ontario Provincial Police
Third Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.