Police investigating after 4 businesses reportedly broken into in Collingwood

Police are investigating after break-ins were reported at four businesses in downtown Collingwood.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, sometime overnight four businesses on Hurontario Street between Third Street and Fourth Street were broken into.

Police say the OPP forensic identification services is expected to examine the scene Thursday morning.

According to police, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).