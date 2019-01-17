Abbotsford
Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition on Wednesday, after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford.

It happened around noon, in the 32400-block of Simon Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a Dodge SUV, remained on scene and co-operated.

Roads in the area remained closed for about two hours while collision specialists investigated.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.

