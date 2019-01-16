Never said there was no collusion involving Trump campaign: Rudy Giuliani

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he never claimed that there was no collusion involving the Trump campaign, and that he only ever said this about Trump himself.

“I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign,” Giuliani said on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday.

“I said the president of the United States — there is no evidence that the president of the United States committed the only crime you could commit here, conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC [Democratic National Committee].”

Giuliani’s remarks came after he was asked to comment on the allegation that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort shared polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political operative who was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign… I have not. I said the President of the United States," Pres. Trump’s attorney @RudyGiuliani tells @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/Jy0gttT6Ac pic.twitter.com/JGISmtgrdy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 17, 2019

The former mayor of New York City also said that Trump never ruled out that someone in his campaign may have been colluding with Russia.

“[Trump] said he didn’t, he didn’t say nobody [did]. How would you know that nobody in your campaign [colluded]?” Giuliani said.

Pressed about how the chair of Trump’s campaign could have possibly colluded without anybody’s permission or knowledge, Giuliani responded, “He was only there for six months or four months.”

Giuliani’s remarks on CNN came hours after he told Reuters that Trump would not answer any more questions from Mueller.

“As far as we’re concerned, everything is over,” Giuliani told Reuters. “We weren’t convinced they had any questions they don’t know the answer to.”

Giuliani challenged Mueller to subpoena the president and said, “But they know we could fight that like hell.”

It’s unclear when Mueller’s probe will end. A report on his findings will be sent to the Justice Department, but it’s unclear if the report will be made public.

