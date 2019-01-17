New Netflix show inspiring Winnipeggers to clean up their clutter

Hundreds of boxes are being unpacked at thrift stores across Winnipeg thanks to a new Netflix show.

It’s called Tidying up with Marie Kondo — the renowned organizing consultant visits families to help them organize their messy homes and get rid of stuff.

And all that clutter is finding a new home, benefiting others.

Janice Howard is the manager of the Prairie Crocus thrift shop on Nairn Avenue. She says she has noticed a spike in donations since the Jan. 1 launch of the show.

“Our processing room went from a little bit of donations coming in daily to bags and bags of local items coming in,” Howard says.

She hopes the trend continues, saying that the donations allow not-for-profits such as theirs help the community.

All that new inventory is great for second-hand store shoppers.

Gaylene Peloquin is one of many people hooked on the new series.

“As soon as I watched the very first one, I started cleaning out closets and getting rid of things,” Peloquin says.

“I love how she says put all your stuff in a pile, go through it, and see what sparks joy in you and that was where it really got me.”

MCC Thrift Shop on Sargent Avenue has also seen a spike in donations. The manager there told Global News more donations means more clothes for thrift store shoppers.