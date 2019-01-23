‘Everybody’s welcome’: Kelowna drumming circle focuses on inclusivity, collaboration

Fifteen years ago, Jim Copeman decided it was time to walk away from his 30-year career in mental health and help people in a whole new way.

“I fell in love with drumming when I was 12 years old in a marching band,” Copeman said. “I went on to hand drums and I like to play different types of rhythms from all over the world.”

Copeman used this passion to create Feel the Rhythm Drum Circles, a one-man company providing workshops focusing on team building and health and wellness.

“Drumming circles are for people who just want to come and have fun with drumming,” Copeman said. “Once we start playing rhythms, people are tending to their own rhythm. Then they start to hear what other people are playing and then you can hear the energy build as people add more things and play with each other.”

Using drumming circles for therapy, Copeman works with at-risk youth as well as addiction and mental health groups.

“Drumming is great for reducing anxiety and just being in the present moment instead of being in our heads and thinking all the time. It helps ground ourselves and be in our senses more,” Copeman said.

“A lot of people won’t be expressive just through talking but, with drums, it’s a lot safer and they can start to actually feel their emotions. We have emotional blocks at times and it tends to release those.”

In 2006, Copeman decided to make the drumming circle accessible to everyone in the community.

He partnered with the Rotary Centre for the Arts to offer an affordable bi-monthly drop-in session that allows anyone of any age and skill range to participate.

“The drum circle itself is inclusive. It’s not restricted by age, culture, what culture a person might come from or race or sexual orientation,” Copeman said. “Everybody’s welcome.”

Several drum types are available for use at the drumming circle, including djembes, congas and doumbeks.

“I put the instruments out and people select the drum that they want to try,” Copeman said. “During the evening, they can try out different ones, including percussion instruments.”

The Feel the Rhythm drum circle takes place every first and third Wednesday of the month, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The cost is $10 and newbies are always welcome.

“People who come to drum circles come for different reasons. It can be spiritual, it can be meditative,” Copeman said. “With drumming, you’re grounded to the present moment.”