Collision with hydro pole closes Adelaide Street near Huron

Adelaide Street was closed off in both directions between Regent and Victoria streets Thursday afternoon after a hydro pole was struck by a vehicle.

It was around 1:45 p.m. when London police were called to the area of Adelaide and Lambton streets, just south of Huron Street.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Ottawa police accept technical support from TSB in Westboro bus crash probe

Constable Sandasha Bough told 980 CFPL that when officers arrived there were hydro wires and a transformer laying on the roadway. The hydro pole itself could be seen sheared in two. As a result, police closed both directions of the roadway in the height of rush hour.

“We don’t have a timeline on how long that will be,” said Bough around 3:30 p.m. “However, the information that we have is that between two and three hours is what we’re looking at right now.”

READ MORE: https://globalnews.ca/news/4850063/teen-charged-jewelry-store-robberies-london-police/

While there was damage to the hydro police, Bough confirmed to 980 CFPL that there were no injuries reported during the crash. London Hydro was not reporting any outages in the area as of 4 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.