Police investigating bomb threat at Mississauga’s Credit Valley Hospital
Peel Regional Police say officers are investigating a bomb threat against Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.
Police said officers were notified just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday of the threat at the hospital, which is located near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West.
A spokesperson said ambulances are still able to attend the hospital, but there are other restrictions in place.
“There is no impact to operations within the hospital. However to allow for a thorough investigation, vehicles and bus traffic is restricted,” police said in a post on Twitter.
Anyone with a non-life-threatening injury was asked to avoid attending Credit Valley Hospital Tuesday evening.
Officials urged anyone with a life-threatening emergency to call 911 and people will be redirected as needed.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.