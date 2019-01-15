Police investigating bomb threat at Mississauga’s Credit Valley Hospital

Peel Regional Police say officers are investigating a bomb threat against Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.

Police said officers were notified just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday of the threat at the hospital, which is located near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West.

A spokesperson said ambulances are still able to attend the hospital, but there are other restrictions in place.

We are currently investigating a threat against Credit Valley Hospital. There is no impact to operations within the hospital however to allow for a thorough investigation, vehicles and bus traffic is restricted. Ambulances are still attending. 1/2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 16, 2019

“There is no impact to operations within the hospital. However to allow for a thorough investigation, vehicles and bus traffic is restricted,” police said in a post on Twitter.

Anyone with a non-life-threatening injury was asked to avoid attending Credit Valley Hospital Tuesday evening.

Officials urged anyone with a life-threatening emergency to call 911 and people will be redirected as needed.