Canadian sentenced to death in China previously warned by B.C. judge to change his ways

Years before being sentenced to death by a Chinese court for drug smuggling, a B.C. Supreme Court judge warned Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to change his ways.

Justice Neill Brown told Schellenberg in 2012 that he was lucky to be living in Canada and not caught up in Libya or Syria.

The former Abbotsford man who has been sentenced to death in China for drug trafficking was warned once before by a BC Supreme Court judge. "Your country deserves much better from you…you are in one of the best places to live….You are not caught up in Libya or Syria" pic.twitter.com/m2h5sJmrB3 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) January 15, 2019

“Your country deserves much better from you,” Brown said. “You are in one of the best places in the whole world to live. You are not caught up in Libya or Syria.”

Brown sentenced Schellenberg to two years jail time minus time served for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Canadian sentenced to death in China on drugs charges will appeal: lawyer

The judge told Schellenberg to “never underestimate the seriousness of his crime.”

He went on to say he hoped it was the last time Schellenberg would appear in court.

A Chinese court ruled Schellenberg was recruited to help smuggle more than 222 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Australia.

READ MORE: China criticizes Trudeau’s remarks on death sentence decision, says he should ‘respect rule of law’

He was originally detained in 2014 and sentenced two years later to 15 years in prison, but an appeals court ordered a re-trial following Canada’s detention of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has criticized the death sentence handed down by the Chinese court and said Canada would do all it can to intervene on Schellenberg’s behalf.