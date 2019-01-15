Toto’s ‘Africa’ to play on endless loop ‘for all eternity’ in Namib Desert

Toto’s classic 1980s hit Africa will bless the rains in the Namib Desert “for all eternity” thanks to a new art installation that will play the song on an endless loop.

Namibian-German artist Max Siedentopf created a new art installation, dubbed Toto Forever, which consists of six speakers and a MP3 player that hosts the lone song, Africa.

“Set in the Namib desert, which is not only the oldest desert in Africa but the world, I set up a sound installation which pays tribute to probably the most popular song of the last four decades: Toto – Africa,” the artist described on his website. “The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity.”

Toto’s hit, which peaked on Billboard’s top 100 in 1983, is experiencing a bit of a renaissance as of late thanks to a cover by Weezer, and a sample of the song being used in the movie blockbuster Aquaman.

Speaking to the BBC, Siedentopf said he “wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit Africa in Africa.”

“Some [Namibians] love it and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever,” the 27-year-old said. “I think that’s a great compliment.”

The artist told the BBC he hopes the song will play for another 55 million years, but realizes that’s highly unlikely.

“Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I’m sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually,” Siedentopf said.

Hurry boy, it’s waiting there for you.