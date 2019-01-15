Winnipeg has second-highest rate of bed bugs in Canada

Winnipeg sits as the second highest city in Canada with bed bugs, commonly found in mattresses and under seat cushions.

According to a news release from Orkin Canada, Winnipeg’s bed bug problem is at an all-time high.

Orkin’s 2017 report shows that Winnipeg didn’t budge this year, as they stayed in second place again.

“In less than two decades, this pest has gone from a rarely experienced irritant to a major problem,” Orkin wrote in a news release.

To prevent bed bugs, Orkin says to dry potentially infested bed linens or clothing on the highest heat setting in a dryer.

They also suggest inspecting your luggage after a vacation, before bringing your suitcase in your home.

Top Ten Cities with Bed Bugs:

Toronto Winnipeg John’s Vancouver Halifax Ottawa Hamilton Sudbury Windsor Scarborough

Bed bugs are known as “hitchhikers” — Orkin says early detection is the best way to reduce the chances of an infestation.

