Northern Saskatchewan under extreme cold warning

Most of northern Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said extreme wind chills near -45 are expected in the morning, then again overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.s

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

