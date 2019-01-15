Weather
Northern Saskatchewan under extreme cold warning

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Most of northern Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said extreme wind chills near -45 are expected in the morning, then again overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.s

Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions.

SkyTracker Weather

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

