Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills this week

-40 wind chills on the way this week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

Three hours of freezing rain Sunday night left a layer of ice on the ground and vehicles across the Saskatoon area by Monday morning creating a slick start to the week.

The added moisture overnight brought in freezing fog to start the day with visibility down to 800 metres at times as temperatures hovered around -5 degrees all morning.

Visibility fell to 800m with freezing fog this morning in Saskatoon, but has now improved to 3km https://t.co/vEVo2OrBLE #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6OkGlGrtDw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 14, 2019

Fog advisory in effect for Kindersley, Rosetown & Biggar for visibility near zero at times in thick fog. Snowfall warning in northern #Sask for 10-15cm snow by tonight https://t.co/vEVo2OrBLE #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/N37kYZpZws — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 14, 2019

With daytime heating, the leftover mist and fog will lift during the afternoon as the mercury climbs up a few more degrees into minus single digits under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday Night

Pockets of mist and the slight chance of some light snow are possible Monday night as a cold front pushes through overnight, dropping temperatures into the minus teens.

Tuesday

-24 is around what it’ll feel like by Tuesday with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few flurries to start the day.

Skies will clear during the morning with a return to mostly sunny skies by afternoon as cold air continues to slide in and cool us during the day down to temperatures in the minus teens and wind chills in the mid -20s.

Wednesday-Friday

Mostly cloudy skies linger on Wednesday with a slight chance of flurries before skies start to clear Thursday and Friday with some more sunshine.

The big feature of the rest of the week will be the falling temperatures, sliding into the mid -20s Wednesday and Thursday mornings before plunging toward and possibly into the -30s with -40 morning wind chills by Friday.

Weekend Outlook

An arctic high pressure system drops in early Saturday under sunny skies, keeping conditions frigid and in the -30s to start the weekend before warming toward minus single digits with some clouds on Sunday.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 14 was taken by Gord Dubyk in Stoughton:

