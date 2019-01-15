Saskatchewan’s Ancient Echoes Interpretive Centre receives national award

Ancient Echoes Interpretive Centre in Herschel, Sask., has received a 2018 National Trust Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Award and is being recognized as a resilient historical site.

The centre won in the B category, which recognizes organizations with a successful track record of a decade or longer that use historic places or landscapes in ways that illustrate extraordinary significance and bring benefit to a community over a sustained period of time.

“Ancient Echoes is honoured to have been recognized for this award,” read a Facebook post by Ancient Echoes.

“We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who have contributed, in one way or another, over the years: our volunteers and sponsors (Museums of Saskatchewan, SaskCulture, Sask Lotteries, Young Canada Works), R.M. of Mountain View #318, our landowners, board members, past and present staff members, donors (Enbridge, the Valley View Tea Room) and all our guests.”

Since 1994, staff have protected the First Nations history in the region.

Another big draw for visitors from all over North America is the fossilized plesiosaur skeletons on site, as well as other marine fossils dating back 65 million years.

Herschel is roughly 140 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.